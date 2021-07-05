CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,013 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,992,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,978,000 after purchasing an additional 531,762 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 337.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,326,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,092 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,018,000 after purchasing an additional 69,757 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,331,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,601,000 after purchasing an additional 291,125 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,444,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $266,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,325,649.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 302,393 shares of company stock worth $28,552,562. Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.07.

Shares of RCL opened at $86.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $45.71 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.81.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.71 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

