CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.69 Million Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 91.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,094 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $78.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.99. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $79.37. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

