CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,998 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.29% of Gatos Silver worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

Gatos Silver stock opened at $18.06 on Monday. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.56.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gatos Silver from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company.

In related news, VP Philip Pyle sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $180,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 81,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,052.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Dubas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total transaction of $121,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,982.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,631. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

