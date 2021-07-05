CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $2.10 Million Stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 221.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,443 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.20% of Celestica worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,702,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celestica by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,077,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,978,000 after buying an additional 1,319,320 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Celestica by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,947,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,632,000 after buying an additional 634,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Celestica by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,634,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,672,000 after buying an additional 592,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Celestica by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,681,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,639,000 after buying an additional 423,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.71.

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $8.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.30. Celestica Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $9.38.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

