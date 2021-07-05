CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of O. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 82,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after buying an additional 20,997 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Realty Income by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 56,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $1,838,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Realty Income by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 647,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on O. Wolfe Research began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $67.48 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $56.33 and a 1-year high of $71.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.48%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

