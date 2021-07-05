CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 24,777 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,777 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.15% of Seabridge Gold worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 6.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 4.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 7.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 129,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 4.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,655,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,114,000 after acquiring an additional 163,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SA. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Seabridge Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Seabridge Gold stock opened at $17.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.26. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $22.86.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

