CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,821 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABC. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,914 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $2,446,101.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at $25,085,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $1,534,974.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,776,084.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,343 shares of company stock worth $10,890,737 over the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $116.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.94. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $125.86.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

