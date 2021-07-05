CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 1,149 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,191 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 291,660 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $38,615,000 after acquiring an additional 77,900 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 32,496 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 44,836 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $167.42 on Monday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $187.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,153 shares in the company, valued at $702,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $11,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,458,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 169,469 shares of company stock valued at $28,771,024. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXPE. TheStreet upgraded Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.83.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

