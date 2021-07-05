CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes Position in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 131,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.16% of Village Farms International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,316,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942,955 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Village Farms International by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,100,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,985 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Village Farms International by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,437,000 after acquiring an additional 291,749 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Village Farms International by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 882,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after acquiring an additional 610,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Village Farms International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,642,000. Institutional investors own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

In other news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 369,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,282,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VFF opened at $10.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $20.32. The firm has a market cap of $851.05 million, a P/E ratio of 526.26 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Village Farms International had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 1.07%. Research analysts expect that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VFF. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Village Farms International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

Village Farms International Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF).

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.