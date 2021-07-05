CIBC Cuts Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target to C$23.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at CIBC to C$23.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on INE. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.05.

Shares of TSE:INE traded down C$0.10 on Monday, reaching C$22.54. 45,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,960. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.82. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of C$18.37 and a twelve month high of C$32.48. The firm has a market cap of C$3.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.04.

In related news, Director Daniel Lafrance acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.73 per share, with a total value of C$37,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at C$693,010.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

