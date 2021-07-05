Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) Shares Acquired by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 74.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,432 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 0.88% of Cincinnati Bell worth $6,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 844.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,812,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,588 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 9,790.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,292,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,553 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,652,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,246,000 after purchasing an additional 807,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 586.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 518,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Bell by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,475,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,753,000 after acquiring an additional 422,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

CBB opened at $15.42 on Monday. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $15.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.41. The stock has a market cap of $785.20 million, a P/E ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 0.40.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $409.90 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 21,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $330,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Bell Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as consumer long distance, digital trunking, and switched access services, as well as other value-added services, including caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return services.

