Cindicator (CND) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $100,975.00

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. During the last seven days, Cindicator has traded 2% higher against the dollar. Cindicator has a market capitalization of $23.18 million and $100,975.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cindicator coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cindicator Coin Profile

Cindicator is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Cindicator Coin Trading

