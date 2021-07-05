Citigroup Inc. Acquires 13,153 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,674 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,153 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ENI were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of ENI by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,229,251 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,374,000 after purchasing an additional 55,782 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of ENI by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 704,881 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,417,000 after purchasing an additional 14,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ENI by 187,091.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 548,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after purchasing an additional 548,178 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,988,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ENI by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 171,406 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the period.

Get ENI alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on E shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, HSBC raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Shares of E stock opened at $24.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.98. Eni S.p.A. has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $26.18.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). ENI had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Eni S.p.A. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.5813 per share. This is an increase from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. ENI’s payout ratio is currently -166.67%.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.