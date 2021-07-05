Citigroup Inc. Acquires 6,816 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 75.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $145.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.70. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $95.56 and a one year high of $145.54.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

