Citigroup Inc. Buys 11,742 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 88.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,742 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,642,000. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,000.

Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $88.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.98. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

