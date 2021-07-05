Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,398 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,296,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,416,000 after acquiring an additional 509,989 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,736,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,170,000 after purchasing an additional 119,660 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,340,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,324,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,636,000 after purchasing an additional 71,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,298,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,250,000 after purchasing an additional 93,187 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of ILPT stock opened at $26.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.00. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $26.77.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 8.50%. On average, analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 70.97%.

ILPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.