Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,193 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 282,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 58,658 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 230,014 shares during the last quarter. CQS US LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 345.3% during the 1st quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 1,069,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,435,000 after purchasing an additional 829,027 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 4,164.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 372,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,011,000 after purchasing an additional 363,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,792,000 after acquiring an additional 137,012 shares during the last quarter. 26.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LBTYA stock opened at $27.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.29.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $411,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,779,786.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 66,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $1,846,373.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,119.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,741 shares of company stock worth $3,948,076 over the last quarter. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.09.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

