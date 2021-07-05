Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 1,669.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 57,679 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.32% of Albireo Pharma worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALBO. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Burney Co. purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Albireo Pharma by 15.5% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ALBO stock opened at $34.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.55. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.17 and a quick ratio of 10.17.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.57). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,373.96% and a negative return on equity of 76.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

