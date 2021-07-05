Citigroup Inc. Has $2.28 Million Stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 130.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,860 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Ambarella worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Ambarella by 56.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Ambarella during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in Ambarella during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

AMBA opened at $106.00 on Monday. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $137.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.52 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.22.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMBA. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.42.

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 6,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $626,995.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,060,210.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 5,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $551,967.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 872,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,447,667.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,244 shares of company stock worth $1,945,614 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

