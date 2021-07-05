Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Academy Capital Management Inc. TX

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 543,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,509 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up about 7.6% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $39,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 12.2% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 377,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 40,944 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 41.4% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 541,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,409,000 after purchasing an additional 158,513 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 545.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 32,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 49.1% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 267,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,454,000 after purchasing an additional 88,058 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on C. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.84.

Shares of C traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.41. 13,227,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,165,188. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.58. The firm has a market cap of $145.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

