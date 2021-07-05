Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,419 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Post during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Post by 18,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Post by 4,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POST stock opened at $109.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.38 and a 1 year high of $117.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.81.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Post had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on POST. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist boosted their price target on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

