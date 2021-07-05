Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Stock Position Trimmed by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,342 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 44,880 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.05% of Citrix Systems worth $9,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXS opened at $118.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.26 and a 12-month high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

CTXS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.89.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $446,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $109,535.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,204,483.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,409 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,685. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

