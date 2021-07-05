Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Shares Acquired by Rubric Capital Management LP

Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 94.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,372,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,074,167 shares during the quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 1.79% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $15,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCO stock opened at $2.54 on Monday. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.52.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $370.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.85 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Clear Channel Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.54.

Clear Channel Outdoor Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

