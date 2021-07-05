Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 492,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.58% of Clearfield worth $14,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Clearfield by 134.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Clearfield by 34.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clearfield during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Clearfield by 8.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Clearfield during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CLFD shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Clearfield from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

In related news, COO John P. Hill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $950,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,768.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $1,219,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,627,262.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,550,300 over the last three months. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $37.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.81 million, a P/E ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 0.96. Clearfield, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $43.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.15.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $29.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

