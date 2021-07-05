Clever DeFi (CLVA) Achieves Market Cap of $1.19 Million

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Over the last week, Clever DeFi has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Clever DeFi coin can currently be bought for $1.42 or 0.00004185 BTC on popular exchanges. Clever DeFi has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $99.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00045327 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00136205 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00166398 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,120.54 or 1.00357341 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Clever DeFi Coin Profile

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 843,912 coins and its circulating supply is 836,931 coins. Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi . The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA

Buying and Selling Clever DeFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clever DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clever DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

