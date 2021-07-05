ClinTex CTi Price Reaches $0.0782 (CTI)

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. ClinTex CTi has a market cap of $8.95 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One ClinTex CTi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0782 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00054868 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003295 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017847 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.86 or 0.00923291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,774.96 or 0.08215500 BTC.

ClinTex CTi Profile

ClinTex CTi is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 114,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ClinTex CTi is clintex.io . ClinTex CTi’s official message board is clintex.medium.com . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

Buying and Selling ClinTex CTi

