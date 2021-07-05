CloakCoin (CLOAK) Trading Down 15.7% Over Last 7 Days

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 5th. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001239 BTC on major exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $20,250.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006014 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000946 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00049413 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00037320 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000054 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,664,737 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

