CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) to announce sales of $46.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.60 million and the lowest is $45.30 million. CNB Financial posted sales of $37.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full-year sales of $189.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $185.50 million to $193.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $195.35 million, with estimates ranging from $190.70 million to $200.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.80 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 13.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

NASDAQ CCNE opened at $23.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $397.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.04. CNB Financial has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $26.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

In related news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott bought 4,600 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24,307.00 per share, with a total value of $111,812,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,731 shares in the company, valued at $576,829,417. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CNB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 49.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 6.9% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 71.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in CNB Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

