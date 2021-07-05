CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Short Interest Up 17.5% in June

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,310,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the May 31st total of 6,220,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in CNH Industrial by 166.7% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNHI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,655,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,044. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.69. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -831.50 and a beta of 1.71.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. AlphaValue raised CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

