CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of CNX Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.03. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.45.

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $13.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -26.49, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.43 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 112.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,573,883 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,136,000 after buying an additional 833,470 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at about $10,109,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 14.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after buying an additional 96,599 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 309.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 213,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 161,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 17.0% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 175,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 25,442 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

