Coatue Management LLC Acquires 8,457,471 Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 702.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,660,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,457,471 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC owned 2.45% of Nikola worth $134,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Nikola in the first quarter worth approximately $472,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 786.5% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 4.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 109,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola in the first quarter worth $752,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 5.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Nikola news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $287,640.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 520,193 shares in the company, valued at $8,806,867.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NKLA traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.44. 7,114,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,130,887. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.70. Nikola Co. has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a current ratio of 11.33.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. Analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NKLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.13.

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector.

