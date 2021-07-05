Coatue Management LLC Buys 79,606 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,606 shares during the quarter. Coatue Management LLC owned about 0.09% of StoneCo worth $17,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in StoneCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in StoneCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in StoneCo by 49.4% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.17.

Shares of STNE traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,815,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,400. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.51. StoneCo Ltd. has a one year low of $66.55 and a one year high of $70.01. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.91, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $867.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.00 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

