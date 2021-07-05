Coatue Management LLC Buys New Shares in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,205,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,701,000. Coatue Management LLC owned about 0.91% of RLX Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $17,513,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $518,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $2,393,000. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RLX Technology stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $8.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,159,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,195,935. RLX Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.39.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on RLX Technology in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on RLX Technology in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

