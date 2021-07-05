Coatue Management LLC Buys New Stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 719,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,206,000. Coatue Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of QuantumScape as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at $93,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,124,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,533,501. QuantumScape Co. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $132.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.46.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other QuantumScape news, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 52,705 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $1,463,090.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,164,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $14,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 901,630 shares in the company, valued at $22,414,521.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,340,213 shares of company stock valued at $34,356,840.

QS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

QuantumScape Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

