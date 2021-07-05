Coatue Management LLC Buys Shares of 76,631 Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 76,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,150,000. Coatue Management LLC owned 0.09% of Bill.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at $4,059,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 107.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,853 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter worth $31,460,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter worth $8,277,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 11.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total value of $1,638,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,866,483.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.99, for a total transaction of $313,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $313,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,888 shares of company stock worth $21,739,424 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BILL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Bill.com stock traded up $4.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $184.70. 764,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,564. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of -225.24 and a beta of 2.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.98.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

