Coatue Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Coatue Management LLC lowered its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 831,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501,798 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Datadog worth $69,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Datadog by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 1,604.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $785,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,929,445.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 81,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total transaction of $6,590,832.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,705,438.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 661,291 shares of company stock valued at $57,268,144 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

NASDAQ DDOG traded up $1.90 on Monday, hitting $106.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,423,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -760.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

