Coatue Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Coatue Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,013,861 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,679,104 shares during the quarter. Sunrun accounts for 5.6% of Coatue Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Coatue Management LLC owned 8.34% of Sunrun worth $1,028,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 115,433 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sunrun by 226.1% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,137 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 12,576 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,180 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter worth approximately $3,631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Bywater sold 85,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $4,635,477.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,721,710.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $1,037,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 276,551 shares of company stock valued at $13,563,966. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

RUN stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,049,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,684,408. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.46 and a beta of 2.07. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.22.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.42 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

