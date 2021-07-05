Coatue Management LLC Grows Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,242,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174,865 shares during the quarter. Snowflake accounts for 6.6% of Coatue Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Coatue Management LLC owned approximately 1.82% of Snowflake worth $1,202,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 32,989,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,861,000 after purchasing an additional 24,131,611 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 359.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071,445 shares during the last quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 139.3% during the first quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. now owns 4,985,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,728 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 530.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,596,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 2,596.5% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,347,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,276 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Snowflake from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.82.

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.51, for a total value of $3,517,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,806,776.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 29,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.97, for a total transaction of $6,811,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 704,744 shares of company stock valued at $170,650,829 over the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SNOW traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $237.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,333,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,328,967. The company has a market capitalization of $70.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.91. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.16 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

