Coatue Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,205,370 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 60,533 shares during the quarter. SEA makes up approximately 3.9% of Coatue Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Coatue Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of SEA worth $715,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SE has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. New Street Research initiated coverage on SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.46.

Shares of SEA stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $273.70. 1,874,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,943,889. The firm has a market cap of $140.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.24 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $257.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $101.70 and a 52-week high of $297.75.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

