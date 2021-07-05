Coatue Management LLC Has $176.26 Million Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Coatue Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 69.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,567,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,541,398 shares during the period. Peloton Interactive makes up 1.0% of Coatue Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Coatue Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Peloton Interactive worth $176,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $313,327,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,972 shares during the period. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $261,586,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 2,814.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,310,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,295 shares during the period. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,195,000. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PTON stock traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $121.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,632,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,701,499. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 196.13 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.08. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.23 and a 12 month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 50,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $4,605,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,896 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $177,882.72. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and have sold 907,684 shares worth $102,030,185. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

