Coatue Management LLC Has $319.68 Million Stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 766.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,787,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,311,998 shares during the quarter. Li Auto makes up approximately 1.8% of Coatue Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Coatue Management LLC owned about 1.41% of Li Auto worth $319,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,261,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,018,000 after buying an additional 703,114 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $715,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 660.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Li Auto alerts:

NASDAQ:LI traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,904,678. Li Auto Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $47.70. The firm has a market cap of $29.55 billion and a PE ratio of -204.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 5.83.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.72.

Li Auto Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.