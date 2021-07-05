Coatue Management LLC Has $713.01 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Coatue Management LLC reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 57.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,936,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,910,393 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 3.9% of Coatue Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Coatue Management LLC owned 0.25% of PayPal worth $713,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Oddo Bhf began coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $290.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,171,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,127,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.11, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $265.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.33 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,631,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,053,725.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.