Coatue Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Coatue Management LLC grew its position in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) by 258.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,142 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Velodyne Lidar worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 119.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 100,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 54,785 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VLDR shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Velodyne Lidar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

NASDAQ:VLDR traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $10.11. 128,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,720,336. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.18.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 3,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $36,768.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,244,378 shares in the company, valued at $674,201,021.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $2,497,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,520,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,610,034.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,499,266 shares of company stock valued at $55,685,384 over the last 90 days. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.