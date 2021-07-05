Coatue Management LLC Invests $170.03 Million in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,325,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,032,000. Oscar Health accounts for about 0.9% of Coatue Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Coatue Management LLC owned about 3.11% of Oscar Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,554,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $329,682,000. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE OSCR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,938. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.86. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.78 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $369.39 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OSCR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

Oscar Health Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.