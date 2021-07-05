Coatue Management LLC Invests $20.30 Million in MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU)

Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,300,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in MSD Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,120,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MSD Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in MSD Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in MSD Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $10,150,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MSD Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $25,689,000.

OTCMKTS:MSDAU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.12. 14,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,845. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.64.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

