Coatue Management LLC Invests $3.86 Million in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 158,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,864,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canvas GP 1 L.L.C. acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $234,850,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the first quarter valued at $80,816,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the first quarter valued at $38,984,000. IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $50,974,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 141.9% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 974,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,684,000 after acquiring an additional 571,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

LAZR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities raised Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

In other news, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $220,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.99. 183,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,346,136. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $47.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.39.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.