Coatue Management LLC Lowers Holdings in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Coatue Management LLC decreased its holdings in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,550,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,779,671 shares during the quarter. L Brands makes up approximately 1.5% of Coatue Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Coatue Management LLC owned 1.63% of L Brands worth $281,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $588,336,000 after buying an additional 1,276,710 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in L Brands by 9.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,464,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $894,760,000 after buying an additional 1,226,186 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in L Brands by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,719,000 after buying an additional 1,418,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in L Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,353,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $268,892,000 after buying an additional 193,163 shares during the period. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in L Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,393,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at $13,715,068.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $326,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LB stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $74.05. 1,679,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,242,499. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.75. L Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $74.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.67.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.99) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.86%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

Several research firms recently commented on LB. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on L Brands from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on L Brands from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.57.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

