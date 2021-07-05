Coatue Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Coatue Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 59.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,375,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,033,835 shares during the quarter. Global Payments comprises about 1.5% of Coatue Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Coatue Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Global Payments worth $277,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPN. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Global Payments by 48.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 32,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after buying an additional 10,735 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 143,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,932,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 55.3% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 23,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,786,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 70,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,235,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 237.9% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total transaction of $107,605.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,496,382.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.57.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $193.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,805. The company has a market cap of $57.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.78, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.80. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.33 and a 52 week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 12.98%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

