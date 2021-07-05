Coatue Management LLC Makes New $6.33 Million Investment in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 459,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,333,000. Coatue Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Workhorse Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Workhorse Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,451,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,615,000 after buying an additional 354,845 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Workhorse Group by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,999,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,072,000 after buying an additional 2,151,192 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter worth about $54,667,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,671,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 5,302.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,012,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,521 shares during the last quarter. 45.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workhorse Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,064. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

WKHS stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,510,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,233,830. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 26.63 and a quick ratio of 24.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.21.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.85). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 127.42% and a negative net margin of 3,032.13%. The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

