Coatue Management LLC Makes New $77.14 Million Investment in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,710,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,140,000. Coatue Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of ViacomCBS at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. South State CORP. lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 237.4% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 78.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIAC traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.16. 10,033,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,089,705. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

